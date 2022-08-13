One held for cheating people using toll-free number resembling bank's

A man was arrested and four others were detained for allegedly duping people using a toll-free number similar to that issued by an international bank for their customers, police said on Saturday.

Those detained for questioning comprised a man and three women, working with the arrested accused, according to police.

The accused have been identified as Atul Sharma (28), a resident of Haryana, and Pradeep Kumar (36), resident of Delhi, they said.

According to police, one Subash Chandra Jha lodged a complaint alleging that an amount of Rs 1,94,480 was deducted from his credit card in an unauthorised way.

During investigation, technical analysis of call details and money transaction found that the suspects kept on changing their location in Delhi/NCR. Later, Sharma was nabbed on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused took police to a flat in Moti Nagar which was used for calling potential targets. Three women were made to join the investigation through notice under section 41-A CrPC. Another co-accused Pradeep was also apprehended, police said.

Sharma disclosed that he and his partner Shiv created a fake website of an international bank. The link to the fake website was sent to the victims for uploading their old credit card details on website. Along with the website link, a hidden malicious APK file was also sent to the victim's mobile phone, they said.

The APK file would automatically get downloaded in victim's phone after clicking on link of website. The victim's existing credit card details which he filled on website and OTP received in text message would be visible to the accused on admin panel of the website, police said.

The accused purchased fake similar toll-free number of the bank from an online application. The calls were made to victims for issuance of new credit cards. A total of 19 mobile phones, two laptops 78 SIM cards, one car were recovered from their possession, police added.

