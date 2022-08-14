Left Menu

Rajasthan: Two ISI suspects held from Pali and Bhilwara for espionage

Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested two persons in Bhilwara and Pali districts of Rajasthan for allegedly spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-08-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 10:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested two persons in Bhilwara and Pali districts of Rajasthan for allegedly spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency. The accused have been identified as Narayan Lal Gadri (27) and Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat (24) and it is alleged that they were in touch with ISI through social media.

Director General of Police (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said, "These youths were sending out confidential information in the greed of money and were in constant contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency." "Both the youths were interrogated thoroughly by all the intelligence agencies and arrested on charges of being found indulging in espionage activities," Mishra said.

Rajasthan Crime Investigation Department (CID-Intelligence) was monitoring the activities of these two accused after receiving the information about them. "During interrogation, it came to light that Narayan Lal Gadri, a resident of Bhilwara, came under the influence of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in the greed of money. He was issuing SIM cards of various mobile provider companies and giving them to Pakistan handling officers so that they could run social media accounts from Indian mobile numbers. He was sending confidential information related to the army on the above numbers," he added. He said that Shekhawat was making a social media account in the name of a fake woman and a fake army personnel and after befriending the Indian soldiers, he was receiving confidential information related to the army. After that, he used to provide it to the female Pak handling officer. Mishra told that both the accused were getting money in lieu of spying for Pakistani intelligence agency. Following the matter, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Official Secrets Act,1923, Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.Further investigation, in this case, is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

