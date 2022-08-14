Left Menu

Drunk man drives away car with woman and child

In a freak incident, a history-sheeter in an inebriated state took away a car as the man driving it got out of it, even as his wife and child were in the vehicle.The incident happened on Thursday night at Chottanikkara near here.A history-sheeter, Ashley, who came out of a nearby bar, got into the car parked with the engine on and drove away causing an accident resulting in minor injuries to the mother and child, police said.The two-and-half-year old was sitting in the driving seat as her father went to a nearby shop.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The incident happened on Thursday night at Chottanikkara near here.

A history-sheeter, Ashley, who came out of a nearby bar, got into the car parked with the engine on and drove away causing an accident resulting in minor injuries to the mother and child, police said.

''The two-and-half-year-old was sitting in the driving seat as her father went to a nearby shop. The car engine was on as the AC was functioning. Ashley, who was drunk, opened the door on the driving seat, gave the child to her mother, and started driving the car,'' police said.

The woman raised an alarm and asked Ashley to stop the vehicle but he didn't, police said, adding that, he drove over 500 meters before being involved in an accident. Police said he hit a wayside eatery before ramming into an electricity board's transformer. The mother and the child suffered only minor injuries, thanks to the airbag in the car, police said.

The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

