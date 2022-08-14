Kenya election body: Ruto's party wins governorship of Kenya's capital
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 14-08-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 13:22 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city.
Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert Gogo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenya
- Nairobi
- East Africa's
- Ruto
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenyan ministers rally around Meta's Facebook after watchdog's ultimatum
Women candidates in Kenyan elections endure abuse and attacks
In northern Kenya, drought may keep some herders from voting
Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption
Kenya and Novo Nordisk sign MoU to supply medical products for children with diabetes