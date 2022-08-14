Kenya election body: Ruto's party wins governorship of Kenya's capital

Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city.

Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert Gogo.

