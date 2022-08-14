Left Menu

Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria -shipping sources

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-08-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 14:46 IST
Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria -shipping sources
The first ship to depart Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters.

The Razoni set sail from Ukraine's Odesa port on Aug. 1 under the deal between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. The cargo had been headed for Lebanon, but the the Ukrainian embassy said the original buyer refused delivery of the 26,000 tonnes of corn and the ship then sailed to Turkey.

