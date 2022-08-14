Left Menu

19-year-old man having links with Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested in UP

He was linked to handlers in Pakistan and Afghanistan through various social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the ATS said.Saifulla was linked to various groups on social media which used to share jihadi videos, the police alleged, adding he used to send jihadi videos to people to motivate them.The ATS has also alleged that a Pakistani handler of the JeM had asked Saifulla to come to Pakistan for jihadi training and then carry out jihad in India.A mobile phone, a SIM card and a knife have been seized from him, the ATS said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:51 IST
19-year-old man having links with Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly having links with terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and being in touch with handlers in Pakistan and Afghanistan through social media, officials said Sunday.

The arrest of Habibul Islam alias Saifulla by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) came close on the heels of the arrest of Mohammad Nadeem (25), an alleged terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who was tasked with carrying out a 'fidayeen' attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

''Following Nadeem's interrogation Saifulla was brought from Fatehpur to Kanpur. He was later arrested. Saifulla admitted that he knew Nadeem and both of them were linked to JeM,'' the UP ATS said in a statement on Sunday.

Indian and international links of Saifulla are being probed and he has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Additional Director General of Police (ATS) Naveen Arora told PTI.

According to the police, Saifulla, who was residing in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, is a native of Bihar's Motihari district.

''Saifulla is an expert in making virtual IDs and he has provided around 50 of those to Nadeem as well as terrorists in Pakistan and in Afghanistan. He was linked to handlers in Pakistan and Afghanistan through various social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger,'' the ATS said.

Saifulla was linked to various groups on social media which used to share ''jihadi videos'', the police alleged, adding he used to ''send jihadi videos to people to motivate them''.

The ATS has also alleged that a Pakistani handler of the JeM had asked Saifulla to come to Pakistan for ''jihadi training'' and then ''carry out jihad in India''.

A mobile phone, a SIM card and a knife have been seized from him, the ATS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022