At lest 35 killed in Egyptian church fire, security sources say

At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

The electrical fire broke out as 5000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighborhood, causing a stampede, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)