Left Menu

J-K: 108-feet high flag installed by Army in Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:51 IST
J-K: 108-feet high flag installed by Army in Baramulla
Indian National Flag (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Army on Sunday inaugurated a 108-feet high national flag in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tricolour was installed at Hyderbaigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

He said General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), Major General S S Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir.

The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 30 days, he said.

The flag, constructed in collaboration with Flag Foundation of India, not only instills a sense of pride and honour among the people but also honours all the bravehearts who have laid down their lives towards eliminating terrorism, the PRO said.

The project is a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative of the central government.

Major Gen Slaria appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the completion of the project.

The people of Hyderbaigh Pattan also appreciated the district administration and the Army for this unique initiative, which will remain etched in the history of the area, the PRO Defence said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022