Woman's body found buried in field in UP, husband booked

The body of a 28-year-old woman was found buried in a field in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.Shatrughan Nishad noticed a foul smell emanating in his field in Pipra Miglan village and informed police about it. The cause of death will be known only after the report comes, the police said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-08-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 18:41 IST
The body of a 28-year-old woman was found buried in a field in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Shatrughan Nishad noticed a foul smell emanating in his field in Pipra Miglan village and informed police about it. Police found a woman's body buried in the field, they said.

Locals told police that the woman, who was identified as Radhika Nishad, had a dispute with her husband Amit Nishad and had been living with her mother, they said.

On a complaint by the woman's mother, Gita Devi, an FIR has been registered against her son-in-law for killing her daughter for dowry, Superintendent of Police, North, Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death will be known only after the report comes, the police said.

