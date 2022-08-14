Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Boat rally held in Thane, more than 250 fisherfolk take part

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 14-08-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 19:44 IST
Fisherfolk from Thane district on Sunday took out a rally with more than 40 Tricolour-adorned boats as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence.

The rally was held from Vitava to Chendani Creek with more than 250 men and women turning up in traditional costumes.

The 'Utsav 75' boat rally was the first of its kind in these parts, organisers told reporters.

Meanwhile, several thousand people took part in a walkathon between Vasai and Virar in Palghar district on the eve of Independence day. The event, which saw participants holding a 300-foot long Tricolour, was organised by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

