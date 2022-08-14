Over one crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat in a day: NALSA

Over one crore disputes were settled in the third National Lok Adalat of this year, recording a total settlement amount of Rs 90 billion, the National Legal Services Authority said.

Of the disputes settled on Saturday, more than 75 lakh were pre-litigation cases and 25 lakh pending cases, NALSA said. The third National Lok Adalat was held in all states and Union Territories, except Delhi where it will be held on August 21.

Chief Justice of India-designate and executive chairman of NALSA Justice UU Lalit said, ''Lok Adalat has been instrumental in channelising the development of an inclusive society by making justice accessible at the fulcrum of the society.'' To ensure a cordial organisation of Lok Adalat throughout the country, Justice Lalit interacted with the State Legal Services Authorities to keep track of the progress of the developments, giving his invaluable contribution to the success of the Lok Adalat.

In a statement, NALSA said, ''It is welcoming to note that more than 75 lakh pre-litigation cases and 25 lakh pending cases have been disposed of. This Lok Adalat has breached the 1-crore mark in settling disputes along with recording a settlement amount to the tune of Rs 90 billion, thus creating history by breaking the records of previous years.'' It said this Lok Adalat witnessed a historic moment wherein a criminal appeal was resolved through video conferencing.

''The matter was presented before the Division Bench No-24 of Presiding Officer Ankita Tigga. In this case, one of the accused had died and the applicant had also died. The legal heir of the deceased applicant, his daughter, who was currently residing in Scotland, was interrogated through video conferencing after which the case was closed on the basis of an amicable settlement,'' the statement said. Justice Lalit highlighted the efficacy of Lok Adalat as a catalyst in reducing the huge pendency of cases in courts that occurred during the pandemic.

