Maha: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:06 IST
Maha: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed in Thane district
Various programmes were held to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in different parts of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday. An event was held in Ulhasnagar township, which is home to several families who were displaced during the Partition in 1947.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar, local MLA Kumar Ailani and others were present for the programme, in which the families of freedom fighters and ex-service men were felicitated.

August 14 is observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to commemorate the “struggles and sacrifices” of millions who were displaced and lost their lives during the Partition.

The BJP leaders and workers in Thane took out a silent procession from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to the railway station to mark the occasion.

City district president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Sanjay Kelkar and senior BJP leader Madhavi Naik led the procession, in which hundreds participated carrying placards and the tricolour.

