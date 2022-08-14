Delhi 'City of Tricolours' now: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said with the initiative of installing 500 high-mast national flags across the national capital, Delhi has become the ''City of Tricolours''. He was addressing thousands of students at an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence at Thyagaraj Stadium here as part of the government's 'Har Hath Tiranga' campaign. ''Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high-mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and do not forget the country,'' he said. He said he spotted as many as nine high-mast tricolours on his way to the venue of the event. ''The country made good progress in the past 75 years, but during that time many nations have surpassed India. Our country has an abundance of rivers, mineral ores, mountains, herbs, crops, oceans and seas, but still it lags behind,'' the CM said.

He asked everyone to pledge to take India to greater heights. ''We should have been a world leader by now. Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let's take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean,'' he said. He appealed to the masses to maintain a neat and clean city. Kejriwal said the Delhi government has distributed national flags to 25 lakh children to instil a sense of patriotism in them. He said freedom fighters made great sacrifices for the country and it was time to realise their dreams. ''Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of Dalits and oppressed people. He gave us the best constitution in the world. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23. His martyrdom teaches us about supreme sacrifice for the country,'' he added. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said everyone must pledge to devote themselves in principle and practice to lift the pride and honour of Tiranga. ''Today we have to resolve to work towards making India the strongest and most powerful nation of the world,'' Sisodia said. ''Whether this Tiranga is seen hoisted on the Red Fort, or on the Rajpath, the peaks of Tiger Hill where the sons of India protect India's pride, or in hands of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, or in the hands of players like Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Puniya, P V Sindhu in Birmingham Commonwealth games, our chest swells with pride,'' he added. Popular singers Sukhvinder Singh and Asees Kaur sang patriotic songs and enthralled the audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)