Syrian state media says Israel targets coastal province of Tartous
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 00:19 IST
Syrian state media on Sunday reported what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartous.
Syrian air defences had confronted "hostile targets" in the skies over Tartous and explosions were heard in the province, Syrian state media added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement