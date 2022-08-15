Left Menu

Chinese manjha claims one more life; 4 people died so far this year

R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara, said, We received a PCR call at around 2.51 pm about the incident and were told that a mans neck was slit by a manjha glass-coated thread.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 00:24 IST
A 26-year-old businessman died after his neck was allegedly slit by a Chinese 'manjha' in Shahdara’s Mansarovar Park area on Sunday, the fourth such incident this year, police said.

The incident took place at Nathu Colony flyover, they said. The deceased, Abhishek Kumar, ran a tent business, police said, adding that four people have so far been killed in a similar manner this year. According to police, Kumar was on his way to his home on a scooter when a stray kite got stuck around his neck. R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said, “We received a PCR call at around 2.51 pm about the incident and were told that a man’s neck was slit by a manjha (glass-coated thread). Within seconds, blood started oozing out from his neck and he fell from the vehicle. A passer-by stopped and tried to help the victim.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors said he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but he died.

Kumar lived with his parents and siblings in Jyoti Colony. His family was informed about the incident and the body was handed over to them. Police said a case has been registered, but no arrests have been made yet. PTI AMP SRY

