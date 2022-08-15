Left Menu

J&K govt confers gallantry medals to 156 policemen, meritorious services medals to 5 officers

He also thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for recognising the professionalism and dedication of JKP officers and jawans, they added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 00:42 IST
J&K govt confers gallantry medals to 156 policemen, meritorious services medals to 5 officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday conferred gallantry medals to 156 policemen and meritorious services medals to five officers on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

“Jammu and Kashmir UT administration has announced Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 156 Police personnel have been conferred with the Gallantry Medals and five officers have been awarded Meritorious Service Medals,” Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police wrote on Twitter.

The police said the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been conferred upon SSPs Zubair Ahmad Khan, Ramesh Kumar Angral and Mumtaz Ahmed, Inspector Showkat Ahmad Zargar and ASI Sunil Jalla.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the awardees and their families. He also thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for recognising the professionalism and dedication of JKP officers and jawans,'' they added. PTI SSB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final;...

 Global
4
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022