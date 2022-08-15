Man dead, wife and son injured in landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour

A man has died while his wife and son have been injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district, the state disaster management department said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday, officials said.

While Surindeer Singh of Chuli village died, his wife Lila Devi and their son Pratikhit were injured and have been admitted to Nahan hospital, they said.

