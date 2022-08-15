Left Menu

India hands over Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka Navy

It is an example of Indias strength adding to the strength of its friends, he said.The ceremony took place as India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-08-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 14:20 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The security of India and Sri Lanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation, the Indian envoy here said on Monday, as India handed over a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to the Island nation's Navy to further boost bilateral defence partnership.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was present at the handover ceremony.

Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade, who is on a two-day visit to the country, accompanied by Indian High Commissioner in Colombo Gopal Baglay handed over the maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lankan Navy at the Sri Lanka Airforce base in Katunayake adjoining the Colombo international airport.

''Security of #India and #Srilanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation. Gifting of Dornier 228 is #India's latest contribution to this cause,'' High Commissioner Baglay said at the handing over event.

''Like fruits of other areas of cooperation with India, the gift of Dornier to @airforcelk is of relevance to and a step to meet its requirements for maritime safety and security. It is an example of India's strength adding to the strength of its friends,'' he said.

The ceremony took place as India celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence. The ceremony to hand over the aircraft also happened a day before a Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship docks in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port.

