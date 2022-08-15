Left Menu

Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens Mukesh Ambani's family; police detain 1 suspect

An unidentified person on Monday made phone calls to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said.The city police later detained a suspect, he said.The person made three to four calls on a public number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said.

Updated: 15-08-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An unidentified person on Monday made phone calls to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said.

The city police later detained a suspect, he said.

The person made three to four calls on a public number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am, he said. After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, the official said.

The police later detained a suspect from Dahisar area in connection with the threat calls, he said. A process was on to register an FIR at the D B Marg police station in connection with the matter, he added.

In February last year, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai. Later, some people including police officials were arrested.

