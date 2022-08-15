Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to six years prison in corruption cases - source
Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 15-08-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:33 IST
- Country:
- Myanmar
A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said.
Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation - an organisation she founded promoting health and education - to build a home, and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Aung San Suu
Advertisement