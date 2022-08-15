Left Menu

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 15-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 16:15 IST
BSF exchanges greetings, sweets with BGB on I-Day
Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday exchanged sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the international border in Assam's Dhubri on the occasion of Independence Day.

BSF personnel of its 31st and 19th battalions exchanged the pleasantries with their Bangladesh counterparts along Sonahat and Tistapara border outposts, a BSF official said.

There is a tradition of the border forces of the two countries exchanging gifts and sweets on special occasions. Dhubri in western Assam shares a 61-km-long border, both riverine and land borders, along Bangladesh.

