Around 50 TTP extremists flee to Afghanistan prior to counter-terrorism operation by Pak forces

Around 50 armed extremists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fled to Afghanistan before security forces along with police launched a counter-terrorism operation in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, local people said.

The armed militants along with their luggage left for Afghanistan via Dir district, the local people said late on Sunday.

The security forces had planned an operation in the Kanala mountains of Matta tehsil against the extremists, who had recently returned to their native areas from Afghanistan in the wake of ceasefire between the TTP and the Pakistan government.

The security forces had given an August 13 deadline to the extremists to leave Pakistan.

The local population had earlier launched a massive protest in Swat upon the return of the extremists in their areas and called for their early expulsion.

The security forces and the police had last week raided the areas where the extremists were spotted by the local community in Swat district.

The extremists last week in a clash with the security forces in Kanala mountains had taken some police officials hostage, including a Deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

The officials held hostage, including the DSP who was injured in the clash, were however released after negotiations.

The DSP was later admitted to Swat hospital after his release.

Meanwhile, the Swat Qaumi Jirga has convened a meeting of the grand council (Loya Jirga) on August 17 to take stock of the matter arising out of the return of the extremists in Swat, following a ceasefire between the TTP and the Pakistan government in Kabul city of Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)