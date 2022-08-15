Left Menu

HP: 2 teens drown while crossing river in Kullu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 18:06 IST
HP: 2 teens drown while crossing river in Kullu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two teenagers drowned while crossing a culvert over a riverlet in Kullu district on Monday, the police said. Krishan Kumar alias Krishit (13) of village Ghoshal and Krishan Kumar alias Rahul (14) of Haripur village drowned while crossing the culvert over a riverlet in Solang in Manali, Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.

The SP said Manali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and police team have started a search operation. No dead body has been recovered so far, he added.

