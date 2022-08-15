HP: 2 teens drown while crossing river in Kullu

Two teenagers drowned while crossing a culvert over a riverlet in Kullu district on Monday, the police said. Krishan Kumar alias Krishit (13) of village Ghoshal and Krishan Kumar alias Rahul (14) of Haripur village drowned while crossing the culvert over a riverlet in Solang in Manali, Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.

The SP said Manali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and police team have started a search operation. No dead body has been recovered so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)