Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as weak China data sparks slowdown fears

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as weak China data sparks slowdown fears

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, mirroring global markets, after weak economic data from China rekindled fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,710.70.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.25%, at 4,269.37, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.56 points, or 0.39%, to 12,996.63 at the opening bell.

Also Read: US invites South Korea to join semiconductor alliance Chip 4, China worrisome

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022