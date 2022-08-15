US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as weak China data sparks slowdown fears
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, mirroring global markets, after weak economic data from China rekindled fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,710.70.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.25%, at 4,269.37, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.56 points, or 0.39%, to 12,996.63 at the opening bell.
