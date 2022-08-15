Finnish government withdraws legislative plans to increase pay transparency

The Finnish government has cancelled plans to overhaul equality legislation aimed at narrowing the pay gap between men and women in Finland, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The government said the ruling parties had not reached an agreement over how to strengthen pay transparency with legislation, as they vowed to do in a program published after Prime Minister Sanna Marin took the reins in late 2019.

