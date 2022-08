Constable injured in encounter in J&K's Nowhatta succumbs to injuries

A policeman, who was injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the Independence Day, succumbed to injuries on Monday, officials said. Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Ramban district, died at a hospital here, they said. Militants, riding a two-wheeler, had fired at a police party near Redpora Park in Sazgari Pora in Nowhatta on Sunday. While Ahmad sustained grievous injuries, a police spokesman had said that one terrorist was also injured in the exchange of firing. The spokesman on Monday said one Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb, a resident of Natipora area, has been arrested for allegedly providing the second-hand scooty to an active terrorist identified as Momin Gulzar, on July 27. ''The scooty along with arms, ammunition, explosives, clothes and other incriminating material was seized on Sunday after the chance encounter,'' he added. PTI MIJ SRY

