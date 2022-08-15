Left Menu

Constable injured in encounter in J&K's Nowhatta succumbs to injuries

A policeman, who was injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the Independence Day, succumbed to injuries on Monday, officials said. While Ahmad sustained grievous injuries, a police spokesman had said that one terrorist was also injured in the exchange of firing.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 20:04 IST
Constable injured in encounter in J&K's Nowhatta succumbs to injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman, who was injured in an encounter in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the Independence Day, succumbed to injuries on Monday, officials said. Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Ramban district, died at a hospital here, they said. Militants, riding a two-wheeler, had fired at a police party near Redpora Park in Sazgari Pora in Nowhatta on Sunday. While Ahmad sustained grievous injuries, a police spokesman had said that one terrorist was also injured in the exchange of firing. The spokesman on Monday said one Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb, a resident of Natipora area, has been arrested for allegedly providing the second-hand scooty to an active terrorist identified as Momin Gulzar, on July 27. ''The scooty along with arms, ammunition, explosives, clothes and other incriminating material was seized on Sunday after the chance encounter,'' he added. PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022