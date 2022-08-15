UP's youth are creating employment for others: CM Yogi Adityanath

Left Menu

Emphasizing the importance of welfare of the youth with creation of more employment opportunities and jobs, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the youth are the backbone of the development in the state of Uttar Pradesh and they are already creating jobs for others.

Emphasizing the importance of welfare of the youth with creation of more employment opportunities and jobs, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the youth are the backbone of the development in the state of Uttar Pradesh and they are already creating jobs for others. As per a press release, speaking on the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The government is determined to provide jobs and employment opportunities to the youth of every single household in the state. The unemployment rate in the state, which was 18 per cent in 2016, has come down to 2.9 per cent in April 2022," Yogi said.

Asserting that the government is optimistic about the youth's bright future, the CM said that his government is providing employment to them in different sectors while at the same time they are being offered self-employment opportunities. As a result, the youth of the state are also creating employment for others and becoming self-reliant. The CM pointed out that his government provided government jobs to five lakh youth, employment in the private sector to 1.61 crore and self-employment opportunities to 60 lakh youth in the last five years. The government also provided 10,000 government jobs in the first 100 days of its second term as promised, he said.

Prior to 2017, youth of the state were dispersed across the country looking for work. On the contrary, he stated that the same youth are now providing jobs for others. Furthermore, Yogi said that the government was developing a family ID card in order to provide employment opportunities to at least one member of each family which was unable to find work.

The CM said, "The state is also emerging as the dream destination for investors and the government had set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore through 'UP Global Investor Summit', which is scheduled to be held in January 2023." This will not only provide employment for the state's youth but will also play an important role in the state's economic development. (ANI)

