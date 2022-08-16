Iran's view that Rushdie to blame for attack is 'despicable' -U.S.

Iran's suggestion that novelist Salman Rushdie has himself to blame for last week's knife attack on him is despicable, disgusting and outrageous, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

"It is despicable. It's disgusting. We condemn it," Price told reporters at a regular briefing. "This is something that is absolutely outrageous." (Reporting By Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)