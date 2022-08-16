Left Menu

138 judicial appointments so far in 2022, surpasses record of 2016

With the appointments of 11 new High Court judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 14, the Government of India has created a record by making 138 appointments so far this year thus surpassing its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in 2016. "With the notification of the appointments of another 11 High Court Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the government this year i.e. 2022, so far 138 appointments in various High Courts of the country have been made thus surpassing its earlier record of 126 High Court appointments in 2016," the Ministry of Law and Justice informed on Monday.

In 2021, the appointment tally in High Courts was 120 in addition to nine appointments in the Supreme Court. "Thus, the entire appointment process in the higher judiciary has been put on a fast track," said the Law Ministry. On August 13, the Law Ministry notified the appointment of 26 High Court Judges in the courts of Allahabad, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gauhati, Orissa and Himachal Pradesh.

Eleven judges were appointed by the government on Sunday in Punjab and Haryana High Court said the Law Ministry. Today's eleven appointments in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana include the names; Nidhi Gupta; Sanjay Vashisth; Tribhuvan Dahiya; Namit Kumar; Harkesh Manuja; Aman Chaudhary; Naresh Singh; Harsh Bunger; Jagmohan Bansal; Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain, Advocates as Additional Judges of that High Court for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Twenty-six High Court Judges have been appointed on August 13 in High Courts of Allahabad, Andhra, Telangana, Gauhati, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, the Ministry added. "37 new High Court Judges have been appointed by the Government on August 14. This is in continuation of the appointment of 26 High Court Judges in various High Courts on Friday," the ministry added. (ANI)

