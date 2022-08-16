Left Menu

UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

But the countrys military has made little effort to implement the plan, and Myanmar has slipped into a situation that some U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war.Heyzer, a womens rights activist from Singapore, headed UNIFEM, a U.N. development organization that focuses on promoting womens economic advancement, in 1994-2007.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 16-08-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 07:58 IST
UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

The UN special envoy for Myanmar travelled to the Southeast Asian nation for the first time since she was appointed to the post last October.

The trip by Nellen Heyzer on Monday followed the UN Security Council's latest call for an immediate end to all forms of violence and unimpeded humanitarian access in the strife-torn country.

Heyzer “will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns as well as other priority areas of her mandate,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

He gave no details on whether Heyzer would meet with Myanmar's military rulers or the country's imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, a longtime UN demand. Suu Kyi was convicted earlier Monday on more corruption charges, adding six years to her earlier 11-year prison sentence.

Heyzer's visit “follows her extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict,” Dujarric said.

Earlier this month, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, special envoy to Myanmar for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said efforts by Myanmar's neighbors to help restore peace and normalcy to the strife-torn nation were hindered by the country's recent execution of four political activists.

He warned that further executions would force the regional group to reconsider how it engages with fellow member Myanmar.

In February 2021, Myanmar's army ousted Suu Kyi's elected government and then violently cracked down on widespread protests against its actions. After security forces unleashed lethal force on peaceful demonstrators, some opponents of military rule took up arms.

Myanmar's military rulers agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan in April 2021 to restore peace and stability to the country, which includes an immediate halt to violence and a dialogue among all parties. But the country's military has made little effort to implement the plan, and Myanmar has slipped into a situation that some U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war.

Heyzer, a women's rights activist from Singapore, headed UNIFEM, a U.N. development organization that focuses on promoting women's economic advancement, in 1994-2007. She was the first woman to serve as executive secretary of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in 2007-2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022