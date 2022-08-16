Taiwan says China air force video of islands is information warfare
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:39 IST
Chinese air force footage of Taiwan's Penghu islands is information warfare, a senior Taiwanese officer said on Tuesday.
China's military published a video on Monday of the strategically located islands, which are home to a major Taiwanese air base.
