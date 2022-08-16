Left Menu

Taiwan says China air force video of islands is information warfare

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:39 IST
Taiwan says China air force video of islands is information warfare
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Chinese air force footage of Taiwan's Penghu islands is information warfare, a senior Taiwanese officer said on Tuesday.

China's military published a video on Monday of the strategically located islands, which are home to a major Taiwanese air base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022