President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tribute Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders on Tuesday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders on Tuesday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal in the national capital.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP national president JP Nadda paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.

Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India and was elected to the position twice in 1996 and 1999. A member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Vajpayee had joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 as a student leader. He was awarded India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2015 on his birthday. His birthday, December 25, was also declared as Good Governance Day by the Narendra Modi government. He was the first non-congress political leader who became the Prime Minister of India. He passed away on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

