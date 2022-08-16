Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 12:37 IST
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

''Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesperson said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022