Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K
A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian.
- Country:
- India
A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.
''Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesperson said.
Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.
Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jammu: Daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department stage protest, demand job regularisation
Over 500 pilgrims leave from Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine
BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu; search launched
843 more devotees leave Jammu for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch
SP Group sells entire stake in Jammu highway project to NIIF for USD 290 mn