Left Menu

Man shoots at mother-in-law, misses, in southwest Delhi

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly taking a shot at his mother-in-law in southwest Delhis Sagarpur area, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Gaurav, shot at his mother-in-law but missed her hitting the wall behind instead, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:20 IST
Man shoots at mother-in-law, misses, in southwest Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly taking a shot at his mother-in-law in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Gaurav, shot at his mother-in-law but missed her hitting the wall behind instead, they said. The incident took place on Independence day at around 7 pm in the Sagarpur area, police said, adding that the accused was arrested the same day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said,'' We received a PCR call about firing by a man at his mother-in-law but no injury was caused to her. On verification, it was revealed that Gaurav was married to 31 years old Ruchika, but for the last few months, the couple had been sharing a strained relationship." About a week ago, his wife had left his house and was living with her mother Sarita, the officer said.

On Monday evening, Gaurav went to his in-law's house and fired a round targeting his mother-in-law but she had a narrow escape, he said.

After firing, he took his wife Ruchika along with him, he said.

A case under 307 (attempt to murder) of the India Penal Code and Arms act was registered and Gaurav was arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022