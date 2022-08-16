Finland will limit number of visas to Russians
Finland will reduce the number of visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount, foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.
He said the Finnish foreign ministry will cut the number of available visa application appointments from September 1, which will effectively lead to fewer visas issued to Russians.
