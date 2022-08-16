Left Menu

History-sheeter shot dead outside court in UP's Hapur

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A history-sheeter from Haryana was shot dead here outside the district and sessions court, where he was brought for a hearing in a case registered against him, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

''The firing took place 25 to 30 metres outside the gate of the district and sessions court,'' Circle Officer (City) S N Vaibhav Pandey told PTI.

Lakhan, alias Yashpal (35), was killed in the incident.

The officer said Lakhan is a history-sheeter from Haryana and had a number of cases registered against him.

Lakhan was brought from Haryana's Faridabad jail in connection with a case registered against him at the Dhaulana police station in Hapur, the circle officer said.

Pandey said the shooters will be identified soon and the CCTV footage of the incident is being examined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

