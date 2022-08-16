Maha: Police station in Palghar gets ISO certification

A police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for its systems and methods, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Palghar Rural) Balasaheb Patil inaugurated a plaque of the certification awarded to Wada police station at a small function here over the weekend, he said.

The Wada police station has been certified in the category ISO 9001:2015 for maintaining law and order, prevention and detection of crimes and providing police services to people, the official said.

