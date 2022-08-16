Left Menu

Maha: Police station in Palghar gets ISO certification

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:34 IST
Maha: Police station in Palghar gets ISO certification
  • Country:
  • India

A police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for its systems and methods, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Palghar Rural) Balasaheb Patil inaugurated a plaque of the certification awarded to Wada police station at a small function here over the weekend, he said.

The Wada police station has been certified in the category ISO 9001:2015 for maintaining law and order, prevention and detection of crimes and providing police services to people, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022