Iraqi finance minister submits resignation, state news agency reports

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:19 IST
Iraq's finance minister Ali Allawi submitted his resignation during the cabinet meeting session, state news agency INA reported on Tuesday.
