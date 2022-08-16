Left Menu

Police arrests 2 persons with 70 ATM cards

Police arrests 2 persons with 70 ATM cards
Police arrested two persons and seized 70 ATM cards of different banks from their possession, an officer said here on Tuesday.

The two persons both residents of Gaya district of Bihar were arrested from Deoghar district of Jharkhand, the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, East Singhbhum, Prabhat Kumar told a press conference here that the arrests were made in course of investigation of three cases of fraudulent withdrawal from ATM by swapping the ATM cards of customers.

The two accused would swap the ATM card of customers with fake cards and would withdraw money from the ATM.

Six cases under different police stations and one in Seraikela-Kharswan district were pending against them, the SSP said.

The SSP also said that police also arrested two members of a two-wheeler lifting gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from them.

