Federal agents raid Miami-area pharmacy as part of opioid prescription crackdown

Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence that the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

A videographer and a Reuters photographer on Tuesday witnessed agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general's office executing a search warrant at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar, Florida.

