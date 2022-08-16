Federal agents raid Miami-area pharmacy as part of opioid prescription crackdown
Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:58 IST
Federal law enforcement agents raided a Miami-area pharmacy on Tuesday after investigators uncovered evidence that the establishment might be operating the largest opioid pill mill in Florida, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
A videographer and a Reuters photographer on Tuesday witnessed agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general's office executing a search warrant at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar, Florida.
