EAM Jaishankar arrives in Thailand for 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meet

In the contemporary context, Indias Act East policy is complemented by Thailands Look West policy, the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement on the 8th JCM.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:09 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.

India and Thailand are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

“Amb Suchitra welcomes Hon Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar who is visiting Thailand for the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting. India & Thailand are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations,” the Indian embassy in Thailand said in a tweet.

The 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand was held on October 10, 2019, in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Jaishankar and the Thai side was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai.

During the meetings, both sides reviewed the progress made in all areas of the bilateral relationship, including political, defence and security, economic and commercial, connectivity, cultural, tourism and people-to-people ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

