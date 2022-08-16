Left Menu

Four Gurugram club bouncers held for thrashing Army man, his brothers

Four bouncers were arrested for allegedly beating up an Army man and his two brothers outside a club here, police said on Tuesday.The assault took place in Sector 29 late Sunday night.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:31 IST
The assault took place in Sector 29 late Sunday night. While one bouncer was nabbed on Monday night, the other three were arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

The arrested bouncers, identified as Rahu, Monu, Naveen and Satish, are now being interrogated by police.

The Army man and his two brothers were injured badly in the attack by the bouncers. An FIR in this connection was registered on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Naik Sunil Kumar, hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, he along with his two brothers, Khajan Singh and Anil Kumar, had gone to Friction Club to celebrate a party.

''It was around 11.20 pm when we entered the Friction Club. We were dancing and enjoying ourselves. Around 20 minutes later, the music in the club stopped. My brother Anil made a request to play a song, but two bouncers came and denied the request. They then started an argument with us and were joined by two others, and took us outside the bar where they thrashed us with sticks,'' Naik had said in his complaint.

''We have arrested all four accused and are questioning them'', said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime. PTI COR CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

