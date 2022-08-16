Five Delhi shopkeepers held for selling banned 'Chinese Manjha'

Police have arrested five shopkeepers for allegedly selling banned 'Chinese Manjha' and recovered 598 rolls of banned kite string from northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The National Green tribunal (NGT) banned the glass-coated synthetic string -- used largely for kite-flying -- in the national capital in 2017.

In the first incident, police got a tip-off on Saturday and conducted a raid at a shop in Jafrabad.

A total of 18 cones of manjha were recovered from there. The owner of the shop was identified as Nasir Ali (57), a senior police officer said, adding, he disclosed that he used to buy the banned string from a person known to him.

In another raid, 20 cones of strings were recovered from the shop of Mohammad Daud (26) in Jafarabad and 364 cones were recovered from his residence at Yamuna Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

In Bhajanpura, police raided the shop of one Rupesh Maheshwari at K-Block, near Bhagat Sing Chowk, and recovered 76 rolls of manjha from his possession, they said.

In another raid conducted at street number-5, North Ghaonda, 102 rolls were recovered from the possession of one Abhishek Jain.

Eighteen rolls were recovered from the premises of one Sanjay Kumar, a resident of West Ghonda, police added.

The Delhi Police said it seized a total of 17,535 rolls of Chinese Manjha in the last one year (from August 16, 2021 to August 15 2022), registering 327 cases and arresting 326 people.

