Shinde faction MLA asks supporters to `break legs' of anyone who provokes

In remarks apparently directed at the loyalists of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, a rebel MLA from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindes faction has asked his supporters to beat up anyone who provokes them.In a video that went viral on social media on Monday, MLA Prakash Surve was also seen assuring his supporters that he will arrange quick bail for them if they landed in jail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:23 IST
In remarks apparently directed at the loyalists of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, a rebel MLA from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction has asked his supporters to beat up anyone who provokes them.

In a video that went viral on social media on Monday, MLA Prakash Surve was also seen assuring his supporters that he will arrange quick bail for them if they landed in jail. Reacting to the video, Yuva Sena (Sena youth wing) chief Aaditya Thackeray wondered if this hooliganism and arrogance came from the newly-acquired power.

In the video, Surve, MLA from Magathane in northwest Mumbai, was purportedly heard saying, ''We will not let down our guard. We have to put them in their place and not tolerate anyone bullying us...If anyone says anything then beat him up, Prakash Surve is sitting here...pulp them.

''If you cannot break their hands, break their legs. I will ensure you get bail the next day. We will not attack anyone to start with, but will not spare anyone who needles us,'' Surve purportedly said.

When contacted, he refused to comment on the video. Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to ask what was the Shinde faction trying to convey ''by threatening the public''. ''Is (this) the arrogance of power or frustration of not getting any good deal,'' Thackeray tweeted. Surve is one of the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs who are supporting Chief Minister Shinde who led a revolt against the party leadership in June this year resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Meanwhile, workers of the Thackeray faction filed a complaint with Dahisar police in Mumbai, seeking action against Surve. ''We have received a written complaint from Shiv Sena workers against Prakash Surve. They have demanded action against Surve, but we are verifying the facts and investigation is on. No FIR has been registered yet,'' said a police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

