Left Menu

Three Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish air strike on military posts -state media

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and six wounded in a Turkish air strike on military posts in the Aleppo countryside on Tuesday, state media quoted a military source as saying. Turkish warplanes targeted the posts from 14:37 p.m. to 15:00 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 01:24 IST
Three Syrian soldiers killed in Turkish air strike on military posts -state media

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and six wounded in a Turkish air strike on military posts in the Aleppo countryside on Tuesday, state media quoted a military source as saying.

Turkish warplanes targeted the posts from 14:37 p.m. to 15:00 p.m. (11:37-12:00 GMT); the Syrian state TV and news agency reported. Syrian armed forces responded to the strike and caused material and human losses in some Turkish military sites, the report said without giving any further details.

There was no immediate comment form the Turkish side. Turkey has carried out several military operations in northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometres of land and pushing some 30 km deep into the country, mainly targeting the Kurdish YPG militia, which it deems a terrorist organisation.

The country is also backing opposition sides in Syria's war. Damascus accuses Ankara of supporting "terrorist" groups in Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022