Six of family found dead at home in Jammu
- Country:
- India
Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home here on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.
The bodies were recovered from the family's house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.
Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Former RLD leader Masood Ahmad joins Congress
Mohsin Ahmad ISIS active member to be produced before NIA court today
NIA Court sends ISIS active member Mohsin Ahmad to one month Judicial Custody
Man from minority Ahmadi community stabbed to death in Pakistan
Man from Ahmadi minority stabbed to death in Pakistan