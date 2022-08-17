Left Menu

Foreign currency worth Rs 20.71 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Foreign currency notes valued at Rs 20.71 lakh have been seized at the Mangaluru International Airport MIA, the customs department said on Wednesday.The currency notes were being carried illegally by two persons hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala. A case has been registered, the release said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-08-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 10:26 IST
Foreign currency worth Rs 20.71 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign currency notes valued at Rs 20.71 lakh have been seized at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the customs department said on Wednesday.

The currency notes were being carried illegally by two persons hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala. They were attempting to smuggle the currency out of the country by the SpiceJet flight SG 59 to Dubai on Monday when the seizure was made.

The currency, concealed in a baggage, had notes worth 13,200 US Dollars, 31,800 UAE Dirhams, 16,000 Saudi Riyals and 160 Kuwaiti Dinars. A case has been registered, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022