SC seeks response of Centre, poll panel on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 11:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in polls here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

The top court issued notices and ordered the tagging of the PIL with pending ones on the issue.

