Germany's Scholz 'disgusted' by Palestinian president's Holocaust remarks
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust.
"For us Germans, in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable," Scholz tweeted on Wednesday. "I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas."
During a visit to Berlin, Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahmoud
- Abbas
- Israel
- German
- Palestinian
- Scholz
- Berlin
- Germans
- Mahmoud Abbas
- Olaf Scholz
- Israeli
- Holocaust
ALSO READ
Berlin forest fire contained but ammo depot still a problem
Soccer-Union enjoy winning start with 3-1 victory over Hertha in Berlin derby
Fire triggered by explosions spreads in Berlin city forest
Soccer-Union enjoy winning start with 3-1 over Hertha in Berlin derby
Fire erupts at bomb disposal site in Berlin forest