Germany's Scholz 'disgusted' by Palestinian president's Holocaust remarks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-08-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 12:04 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust.

"For us Germans, in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable," Scholz tweeted on Wednesday. "I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas."

During a visit to Berlin, Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics.

