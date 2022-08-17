Germany's Scholz 'disgusted' by Palestinian president's Holocaust remarks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust.

"For us Germans, in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable," Scholz tweeted on Wednesday. "I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas."

During a visit to Berlin, Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" in response to a question about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)