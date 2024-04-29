Left Menu

Berlin says Germany and France have 'different ideas' about ECB reform

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:03 IST
Berlin says Germany and France have 'different ideas' about ECB reform
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany and France have "different ideas" regarding possible reform of the European Central Bank, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have different ideas about a possible reform of the ECB," the spokesperson said in response to a question about Berlin's stance on French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of broadening the central bank's mandate.

"We're not aware of an initiative to reform ECB," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024