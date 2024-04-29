Berlin says Germany and France have 'different ideas' about ECB reform

Germany and France have "different ideas" regarding possible reform of the European Central Bank, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have different ideas about a possible reform of the ECB," the spokesperson said in response to a question about Berlin's stance on French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of broadening the central bank's mandate.

"We're not aware of an initiative to reform ECB," he added.

